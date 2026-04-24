ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: A crucial RCC bridge connecting Hijum Rime in West Siang district was inaugurated by adviser to the PWD minister, Phurpa Tsering, in the presence of local MLA Topin Ete on Wednesday, marking a major boost to connectivity in the remote region.

The development comes in the wake of a sustained protest by residents in 2023, who coined the slogan ‘No road, no bridge, no vote’ to highlight decades of neglect. The agitation gained widespread attention and intensified ahead of the 2024 state assembly elections, with villagers abstaining from voting in protest over the absence of a proper bridge.

For years, the community had relied on a precarious makeshift crossing fashioned from a single wooden log, cutting them off from essential services such as healthcare, education, employment and basic supplies.

Built by the Public Works Department (PWD), the 15-metre RCC bridge was completed in 11 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Tsering said the bridge symbolises the government’s commitment to reaching the last mile. “This bridge is not just a structure of concrete, but a lifeline for the people of Hijum Rime. It reflects our resolve to address longstanding connectivity gaps and ensure that no village remains cut off from basic services,” he said.

The villagers submitted a memorandum raising other pressing concerns, including poor road connectivity, erratic power supply, and inadequate healthcare facilities. They demanded the construction of a 1.5-km road and an additional 15-km stretch to improve access to the area.

Responding to the demands, Tsering assured that the 1.5-km road would be completed within the year, while the longer stretch would be taken up with the chief minister.

MLA Ete assured the residents that improvements in electricity and healthcare services would follow once all-weather road connectivity is established.