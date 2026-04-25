ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The Art Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the college’s IQAC, organised a workshop on career counselling here on Thursday.

During the technical session, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan stressed the significance of discipline as a cornerstone of success in both academic and personal life. He urged students to adopt a focused and disciplined approach in their daily routines, pointing out that consistency in habits plays a crucial role in achieving long-term goals.

He elaborated the importance of time management, self-control, and responsibility, encouraging students to remain committed to their objectives despite challenges. Highlighting real-life examples, Dr Khan explained how discipline not only enhances academic performance but also shapes character and prepares individuals to face future challenges with confidence.

The session also shed light on the pros and cons of excessive screen time, and stressed the importance of maintaining values such as respect for parents, elders, and teachers.

Additionally, students were guided on various skills and career avenues where they can explore opportunities and excel.

In her address, Dr Bige Yomgam encouraged students to develop self-confidence and a positive outlook towards their future. She advised them never to underestimate their own potential and to recognise their unique strengths and abilities.

Emphasising the importance of perseverance, she urged students to remain consistent and dedicated in their efforts, noting that success is not achieved overnight but through continuous hard work and determination. She also highlighted the need for informed career choices, motivating students to explore diverse opportunities beyond conventional paths and to align their aspirations with their interests and skills.

Earlier, the convenor of the Art Club, Dr Bombi Riram highlighted the significance of organising such workshops in today’s competitive environment, where students often face uncertainty regarding career choices. She emphasised that career counselling plays a vital role in guiding students to make informed decisions and to explore opportunities beyond traditional academic pathways.

Dr Riram appreciated the collaborative effort of the IQAC and the Art Club in organising the programme,and expressed hope that the session would inspire students to broaden their perspectives, identify their strengths, and work towards building meaningful and fulfilling careers.

Around 50 students participated in the workshop.