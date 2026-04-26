TAWANG, 25 Apr: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo proposed introduction of compulsory monthly tests from the new academic session, and encouraged experience-sharing among school heads.

Chairing a meeting with all heads of secondary and higher secondary schools of the district here on Saturday, the DC congratulated the teaching community and the education department on the positive outcomes in the recently declared CBSE Class 10 results. She also stressed the need to support students who could not clear the examinations this time, noting the critical role Class 10 plays in shaping a student’s future.

The participants also discussed strategies for further improvement in the upcoming academic session, starting this June.

DDSE Hridar Phuntsok congratulated all the stakeholders on the commendable performance, and highlighted that Tawang district has topped the Class 10 results this year. He also presented a detailed analysis of school-wise results, and emphasised the importance of maintaining strict student attendance.

It was noted that 30 students received compartment and two were marked as essential repeaters in the district in the recently declared CBSE Class 10results, with most challenges observed in mathematics and science. The DC emphasised on conducting regular SMC meetings at block and subdivision levels to enhance parental participation and improve the quality of education.

Further, she highlighted the importance of teacher accountability, regular school visits by school adopters, and maintaining discipline in attendance. “Students must meet the mandated 75% attendance requirement to be eligible for examinations,” she said, and advised teachers to adopt a sensitive approach – avoiding direct comparisons among students and instead providing individualised feedback, keeping the students’ psychological wellbeing in mind.

The heads of schools shared their experiences and placed suggestions to improve the education quality in the district. (DIPRO)