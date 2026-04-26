PASIGHAT, 25 Apr: A two-day national workshop on ‘Communicative brilliance through language and literature’, organised by the English department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), in collaboration with JNC’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), concluded here in East Siang district on Saturday.

In his inaugural address, JNC Principal Dr Gindu Borang emphasised the critical role of language and literature in fostering clear, articulate, and impactful communication, highlighting its significance in both academic and professional spheres.

Dr Borang underscored the vital importance of mastering the art of communication to remain relevant in the modern technological era. He reiterated the college’s commitment to promoting linguistic and literary excellence.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang in his address focused on the dynamic field of translation.

Highlighting the specific complexities involved in translating tribal languages into English, he encouraged the participants to leverage the workshop’s learnings to enhance their communication abilities.

Rajiv Gandhi University’s English HoD Prof Miazi Hazam spoke on the contemporary trends in language and literary studies, and their relevance to modern communication challenges.

JNC’s IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda highlighted the importance of such academic endeavours for institutional quality enhancement.

JNC’s English HoD Dr Abani Doley said that “literature is far more than a collection of stories; it is a window to infinite perspective and the foundation upon which brilliance in communication is built and mastered.”

Over the two days, around 130 participants joined the workshop, which featured engaging technical sessions, panel discussions, and paper presentations.

The hybrid format allowed for broader participation, connecting attendees both physically at the college and virtually from various locations.

The resource persons were Prof Bimlesh Kumar Singh from MGCU, Motihari (Bihar); Prof Miazi Hazam from RGU, Doimukh; Dr Leki Sitang from JNC; Dr Subhashis Banerjee from NU, Kohima campus (Nagaland); Dr Arun Singh, UR, Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Dr Beauty Yadav, BHU, Varanasi (UP).

Former JNC English HoD Dr SK Sinha also attended the programme. (DIPRO)