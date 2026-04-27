ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The United Christian Forum (UCF) has written to the Manipur chief minister, expressing grave concern over the prevailing situation in that state, which it termed an escalation of humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the lives of ordinary people.

The forum stated that the ongoing violence between communities has inflicted immeasurable suffering on the peace-loving people.

“Many lives have been lost, homes reduced to ashes, families displaced, and a climate of fear and suspicion has taken root where once there was coexistence and shared humanity,” the forum’s spokesperson for Northeast region, Toko Teki said in the letter.

He stated that it is the poor, the vulnerable, and the voiceless ones who are bearing the heaviest burden of the unrest. “Mothers live in fear for their children, the elderly are left without protection, and countless families have been forced to flee their homes with no certainty of return,” Teki said.

He said that places that should have been sanctuaries of hope and prayer have not been spared, further deepening the wounds of a people already in distress.

“In the face of such suffering, silence and inaction risk becoming a form of indifference that history will not easily forget,” Teki said.

He appealed to the chief minister to take visible action to restore peace and people’s confidence.

“Violence and hatred, regardless of their origin, stand in direct contradiction to these values and only deepen divisions that may take generations to heal. At this critical juncture, it is imperative that every effort be made to rise above differences of community, creed, and identity, and to reaffirm our shared humanity and collective destiny,” Teki said.

“This is the moment that calls for courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the common good. The decisions taken now will shape the immediate future and also the moral conscience of generations to come. The people yearn for peace; they long to return to their homes, to rebuild their lives, and to live without fear under the protection of a just and caring administration,” he said.

Acknowledging the CM’s efforts towards restoration of peace in the state, Teki said: “Your personal commitment is evident in round-the-clock engagement with stakeholders and bold policy decisions.”

He also appealed to all apex community-based organisations, including the United Naga Council, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, and Kuki Inpi Manipur to work towards restoring peace.