ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Aturto 4.0’s flyweight grand prix on 25 April delivered exactly what it promised – fast, intense fights and a clear look at the next set of contenders in the division.

In the main event, Lemasunep Imchen from TCA Nagaland faced Nisham Waii from Team Elligal in a high-energy contest that also carried the edge of an Arunachal vs Nagaland matchup, with Imchen closing the fight with a first-round knockout.

The co-main event between Fahad Khan (Team Relentless) and Ashish Rawat (SMT) went the full distance. The decision didn’t sit well with Rawat, who made it clear he wasn’t satisfied with the outcome, adding a bit of tension to the results.

In the only K1 bout of the night, Ayushman Mukherjee from MT went up against Diyo Rimo from Team Elligal, where Diyo Rimo secured a first-round knockout.

Lian Nun (Genesis) secured a submission win over Jony Darlong (Hillside), showing control and composure on the ground.

Amit Amaurya from Cross Train moved straight into the semifinals after his opponent from Boyka SPES failed to make weight.

The night also featured five semi-professional bouts, adding depth to the fight card and showcasing upcoming talent.

Semi-pro results (opening bouts)

* Strawweight: Priyanshu Sahu defeated Tana Clington by leg submission (heel hook)

* Flyweight: Damdo Dulom defeated Kevin Sohtun by choke submission

* Strawweight: Kenjo Lollen defeated Saroj Pal by technical knockout (TKO)

* Bantamweight: Thangu Mili defeated Amit

Tajo by choke submission

* Strawweight: Tulu Kina defeated Synrop Wahlang by judges’ decision

Notably, this edition introduced a roulette-based matchmaking system, where fighters were given the chance to choose their own opponents instead of matchups being decided solely by the promoter.

With this, four fighters have now moved into the semifinals of Aturto’s first flyweight championship. The semifinals are scheduled for August, and the winners will go on to fight in December to be crowned the first champion in the division.