KHONSA, 27 Apr: With the monsoon fast approaching, the Tirap district administration has stepped up its preparedness, holding a review meeting here on Monday to ensure that systems are in place to tackle floods, landslides, and other challenges.

The meeting, chaired by Assistant Commissioner NL Naam at the DC’s conference hall, brought together officials from across departments for a coordinated plan of action.

Tirap DDMO Emily Tingkhatra said the meeting aimed not just to review preparedness but also to identify gaps and act on them before the rains intensify. Officials from line departments shared updates, highlighting both readiness and areas needing urgent attention.

Calling for a proactive approach, Naam stressed the importance of quick response, ground-level coordination, and constant vigilance to minimise risks to lives, infrastructure, and public health.

Clear, time-bound directions were issued during the meeting. Engineering departments were asked to prioritise the clearing of clogged drains and culverts to prevent waterlogging.

Healthcare preparedness also featured prominently, with instructions to the Health Department to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines and availability of personnel across all health centres.

Simultaneously, steps were outlined to maintain sufficient food supplies at fair price shops and ensure availability of essential commodities in local shops.

Administrative officers were also asked to map vulnerable areas, identify safe shelters, and prepare evacuation plans for quick deployment if required.

The meeting stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and rainfall, with immediate reporting of any unusual rise to the district emergency operation centre.

Officials were further instructed to ensure timely reporting of any incidents through the fastest communication channels, followed by detailed reports within 48 hours. Departments were also told to submit their disaster management plans and SOPs with updated contact details of nodal officers.

Concluding the meeting, the chair called for collective responsibility and preparedness at every level, urging all departments to remain alert and work in close coordination to safeguard lives and properties during the monsoon season. (DIPR)