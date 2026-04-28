LUNGLA, 27 Apr: A capacity-building programme on balanced use of fertilisers, along with input distribution under the Tribal Sub-Plan, was organised here in Tawang district on Monday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Among the attendees were local MLA Tsering Lhamu, IARI Director Dr MC Meena, Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu, Circle Officer Phamhoi Wangsu, and FPC chairperson Nawang Chonzom, along with public leaders and farmers from across Lungla subdivision.

During the programme, KVK agronomy scientist Dr CK Singh was felicitated by the MLA for his significant contribution in popularising the high-yielding millet variety VL Mandua 376 in Tawang, particularly in the Lungla region.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Meena elaborated the benefits of the Tribal Sub-Plan scheme and emphasised the importance of adopting modern scientific practices to enhance agricultural productivity and processing.

He encouraged farmers to actively participate in training programmes offered by government agencies, and highlighted the critical role of soil health and regular soil testing in improving crop yields. He also stressed the need to prevent soil erosion and noted that future agricultural value will increasingly depend on balanced nutritional quality.

In her address, MLA Lhamu highlighted the vast potential for horticulture and agriculture in the Lungla area. Drawing from her own experience as a progressive farmwoman prior to entering politics, she spoke about introducing crops such as arecanut and Miyazaki mango. She urged farmers to focus more on crops like guava, persimmon, kiwi, and other horticultural ventures. She lauded the KVK for providing millet seeds, especially VL Mandua 376, along with millet threshers.

The MLA also encouraged farmers to benefit from government schemes such as the ANBY, ANKY, and ANPPY to achieve self-reliance. She strongly advocated organic farming practices, and expressed concern over the recurring issue of wildfires in the Lungla region.

ZPM Gombu, FPC chairperson Chonzom, public leader Jambey Tenzin, and CO Wangsu also addressed the gathering. (DIPRO)