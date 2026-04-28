BOLENG, 27 Apr: In a continued show of community support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the second phase of signing of memorandums of understanding (MoU) began here in Siang district on Monday.

Seven households from Pangkang (Jorkong) village officially gave their consent for pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities by signing agreements with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh at the deputy commissioner’s office here.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu represented the government during the signing ceremony. The event also saw strong backing from local leadership, marked by the presence of Head Gaon Bura TamyoMingki and senior citizen Taying Taga, highlighting united community support for the project.

The participation of Pangkang (Jorkong) village highlights a collaborative approach to development in which the local community is deeply involved. This adds to the growing support already seen from other villages across the Siang basin which have previously stepped forward to sign MoUs and support the project’s progress. (DIPRO)