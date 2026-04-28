GUWAHATI, 27 Apr: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has expressed concern over the recurring cycle of violence in Manipur.

The organisation in a statement said it is disturbed by the persistence of such tragic incidents, wherein innocent lives are lost and the very fabric of peaceful coexistence is being relentlessly eroded.

These repeated acts of violence against unarmed civilians represent grave humanitarian concern that strikes at the core of human dignity, security and the fundamental right to live in peace. “The continuing unrest has inflicted immeasurable suffering upon countless families and communities, leaving behind a trail of grief, fear and uncertainty,” the NESO stated.

While extending condolences to all bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the prolonged conflict, the NESO said it stands in unwavering solidarity with every victim affected by the situation,and that the pain endured by the people is a collective pain shared by the entire Northeast.

Further, the NESO has questioned the inability of the state and central authorities to effectively intervene and bring an end to this protracted crisis, which has been ongoing for years. “The continued failure to restore peace and normalcy reflects a deeply concerning lapse in governance and responsibility,” it added.

The NESO has called for immediate, fair and transparent intervention to halt further escalation of violence, and said that those responsible for perpetrating such heinous acts must be identified, held accountable, and booked in accordance with the law to restore public confidence and uphold the rule of law.