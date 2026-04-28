ZIRO, 27 Apr: Balkrishna Goel, special monitor for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), advocated prioritising elder-friendly service protocols at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district to complement the hospital’s digital health and telemedicine initiatives.

Goel, who has specific oversight of child rights and elderly citizens at the commission, made the recommendation after conducting an audit of the hospital’s specialised lifesaving units, including the dialysis centre, ICU, and CT scan facilities.

The NHRC official completed an extensive four-stage evaluation of the district’s social and healthcare infrastructure on Monday.

At the Suluya anganwadi centre, he scrutinised the grassroots execution of the Integrated Child Development Services, evaluating nutritional standards and early childhood education to ensure the foundational rights of children and mothers.

Goel also interacted with elderly persons at Hari and Bamin Michi villages to assess their living conditions and awareness of social security rights.

The tour concluded at the Achu Kuru Welfare Society-run Child Care Institute and Specialised Adoption Agency, where he reviewed institutional care standards and adoption protocols to ensure the highest level of protection and welfare for children in need of care and protection. (DIPR)