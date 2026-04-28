Workshop on AI, cyber security, digital forensics held

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: A workshop on the emerging prospects of AI, cyber security, and digital forensics, organised by Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in collaboration with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat campus, was conducted at the DNGC here on Monday.

The workshop aimed to educate young minds about artificial intelligence (AI), its prospects, and the risks associated with it.

In his address, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan termed cyber security a major concern.

“Cybercrime is becoming a big menace, and many Arunachalis have been victimised. AI is emerging as a potent weapon to tackle it. This workshop will help to create awareness in this regard,” said Dr Khan.

Senior journalist Bengia Ajum, who was also one of the speakers, advised the students present to be careful about what they share on social media. “The internet boom is causing a rise in cybercrimes. Students should be careful while sharing things on social media. Tomorrow you can become a victim of cybercrime,” said Ajum.

Further, he urged the students not to spread misinformation.

“It is the responsibility of citizens to try to verify before sharing wrong information. AI is a very good tool to debunk the misinformation. Use it wisely,” he added.

In the technical session, RRU IT HoD Dr Ishaq Ahmed spoke in detail about AI, cyber security and digital forensics. He highlighted various ways in which AI can be used to improve cybersecurity.

Also, RRU Assistant Professor Rajkumar Meiraba Singh highlighted the university’s upcoming programmes.