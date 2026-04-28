JNV Tawang student shines as state topper in NSEB

TAWANG, 27 Apr: In an outstanding display of academic excellence, Tai Rina, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Tawang, has emerged as the state topper from Arunachal Pradesh in the prestigious National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB), 2025.

The highly competitive examination, conducted nationwide and overseas, saw the participation of 42,398 students. Among the 302 candidates from Arunachal, Rina secured a place in the top 1%, marking a remarkable achievement for both the student and the institution.

The NSEB is organised by the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences, under the aegis of Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, with the aim of nurturing scientific talent and promoting excellence in biological sciences across the country.

Held on 23 November, 2025 across 1,705 examination centres, the NSEB is a gateway for aspiring young scientists to advance to higher-level national and international competitions.

Expressing pride, JNV Principal ML Meena said: “Tai Rina’s achievement is a shining example of what determination and the right guidance can accomplish. She has set a benchmark for her peers and brought immense pride to our institution.”

This accomplishment not only brings laurels to JNV Tawang but also opens doors for Rina to represent India on larger scientific platforms in the future.(DIPRO)