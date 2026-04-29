Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: In yet another academic milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, Taba Jirpu, a PhD research scholar in the department of zoology, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship 2026-2027.

With this, Jirpu has become the first student from Arunachal to receive this fellowship. She is expected to travel to the USA in August as part of the programme.

Earlier, Liyi Marli Noshi (2024) and Mamu Hage (2026) had been selected for the Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship under the Fulbright programme, which is designed for young and mid-career professionals.

The Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship is meant for PhD students enrolled in Indian universities.

Jirpu, who hails from Potin village in Keyi Panyor district, completed her BSc (honours) in zoology from Gargi College, University of Delhi. She works in the field of cancer biology and aims to develop better therapeutics for pancreatic cancer patients using extracellular vesicles.

At present, she is a senior research scholar in the molecular biology and biomarker discovery laboratory in the department of zoology, and is pursuing her PhD under the supervision of Dr Arnab Ghosh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Jirpu, stating, “She has become the first student from the university and Arunachal Pradesh to receive this honour. Her work in cancer biology, focusing on better therapeutics for pancreatic cancer using extracellular vesicles, is both impactful and forward-looking. Wishing her great success as she heads to the United States in August 2026,” the CM stated in a social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in his congratulatory message expressed hope that her achievement would inspire many young minds from the state and greatly contribute to the field of science.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak also congratulated Jirpu and emphasised that her achievement “reflects the ambition and continuous pursuit of the university towards educational and research excellence.”

RGU Life Sciences Dean Prof Hui Tag said that Jirpu has been very consistent in her research and has already authored multiple research articles and presented her work at several international conferences within a short period.

He added that her area of research in extracellular vesicle biology is a budding field in cancer research and holds immense potential for cancer therapeutics.