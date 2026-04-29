ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: Charu Pesi clinched a gold medal at the Universal Weightlifting Cup underway in Apia, Samoa.

Pesi won the medal in the 65 kg category with a total lift of 189 kg. He lifted 127 kg in snatch and 162 kg in clean and jerk.

Pesi recently secured a silver medal at the Senior National Weightlifting Championship. Based on his performance at the national level, he had earned the opportunity to represent the country in the event.

He was the lone weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh to represent India in Samoa, an island nation in the central South Pacific Ocean.