TEZU, 28 Apr: Tezu-Sunpura MLA Dr Mohesh Chai urged all departments and stakeholders to work as “Team Lohit” to ensure efficient service delivery, accountability, and inclusive development across the district.

Addressing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting chaired by Lohit Deputy Commissioner KN Damo here on Monday, the MLA stressed the importance of timely completion of all projects, and directed departments to clearly define and communicate completion timelines, suggesting October as a target for major works, and called for expedited implementation across sectors.

He further emphasised on data-driven planning, particularly in agriculture and horticulture, and instructed departments to conduct proper field surveys to identify crops and horticultural products best suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Lohit. He stressed that, instead of promoting a wide range of varieties, a targeted approach should be adopted by prioritising crops and plants that naturally thrive in the region, ensuring better productivity and sustainable farmer outcomes.

Stress was also laid on maintaining accurate financial records, ensuring accountability, and strengthening both pre- and post-implementation monitoring of all schemes.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing central and state flagship schemes, with emphasis on effective implementation, transparency, and strengthened inter-departmental coordination. Detailed discussions were held on improving ground-level execution and ensuring convergence across departments for better outcomes.

Sectoral discussions highlighted key issues, including improving water supply in Tezu township, strengthening reporting and infrastructure in the health and education sectors, and conducting surveys of anganwadi centres for identification of upgradation and replacement needs. The MLA also directed that a comprehensive survey be carried out to identify violations of guidelines prohibiting tobacco and alcohol sale within the periphery of educational institutions.

The meeting also deliberated on potential jurisdictional overlaps and disputes between departments and adjoining administrative areas. The MLA directed that such issues be proactively identified and resolved in coordination with the authorities concerned to avoid future conflicts and ensure smooth implementation of developmental works.

Noting that his previous tenure had focused extensively on education and health, the MLA stated that the coming term would prioritise the public health engineering sector, with a focused goal of ensuring uninterrupted water supply and eliminating shortages in Tezu township.

Banking institutions assured of improved coordination and proactive communication with line departments, particularly in facilitating schemes’ implementation and financial support initiatives. Directions were issued to enhance transparency, ensure seamless information-sharing across departments, and maintain regular updates with the district administration.

Among those present at the meeting were ZPC Basanlu Dellang, ZPMs Baplalum Chiba (Tezu) and Gulabso Bellai (Sunpura), Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, the Wakro ADC, and representatives of various departments and banking institutions. (DIPRO)