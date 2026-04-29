[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMSAI, 28 Apr: An undertrial prisoner (UTP), identified as Biru Kharia, was found hanging inside the police lockup here on Monday night.

He had been detained in connection with a murder case registered just a day before his death. The 35-year-old, originally from Tinsukia district in Assam, was residing in Lathao in Namsai district.

An FIR was lodged by one Sukra Kharia, alleging that Biru Kharia was involved in the death of his wife, Pujamani Kharia.

The accused was subsequently arrested, medically examined, and remanded to five days of police custody by the court.

Lohit SP Thutan Jamba, who is also the Namsai SP in-charge, informed that a UD case under Section 194 BNSS, dated 28.04.2026, has been registered in connection with the incident. Two policemen on duty have also been placed under suspension, and departmental proceedings have been initiated, he said.

“Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident. The inquest was conducted, and a postmortem examination was carried out by a board of doctors under full videography, as per procedure. The body has since been handed over to the family members of the deceased,” the SP said.

He further stated that the incident was reported to senior officers, including the Namsai SDPO, DSP (HQ), the executive magistrate, and the medical officer of the district hospital of Namsai, all of whom rushed to the spot and took necessary legal and procedural actions.

“The body was shifted to the district hospital morgue in the presence of officials. The entire proceedings were duly videographed and recorded,” he added.