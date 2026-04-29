[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 28 Apr: Protesters temporarily lifted the blockade on the ferrosilicon factory in Niglok in East Siang district on certain conditions after a consultative meeting with the local administration and the chief executive officer of the Aether Alloys LLP here on Tuesday.

As agreed, a team of experts will monitor pollutant emissions from the factory and observe the air pollution index. The team will also conduct health screening and treatment of the local villagers by specialist doctors and ensure proper compensation for crop damage.

The local villagers, however, said they would not allow the factory to operate if pollution and violation of environmental rules are detected during the observation period of six months.

The meeting was convened by Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo, and was attended by the protesting villagers, stakeholders, and the company’s executives.

The villagers are demanding permanent closure or relocation of the factory from its present location at the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre, citing severe air and water pollution causing health hazards and crop damage. They allege that neither the state government nor the factory owners paid heed to their grievances, which infuriated the affected villagers, forcing them to resort to a movement against the factory.

In mid-February this year, officials of the East Siang district administration and police, following a high court order, were escorting several material-laden trucks to the factory along the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai PWD road. But they faced stiff opposition from the villagers, who blocked the road and prevented the vehicles from proceeding further. Later, the situation turned violent, leading to a police-public clash that left four police personnel injured.

Thereafter, the villagers staged several loud protests, and maintained their rigid stand, demanding that the factory be relocated immediately.