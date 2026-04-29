GANGTOK, 28 Apr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is not only committed to its ‘Act East’ policy but has resolved to ‘Act Fast’ for the eight northeastern states, which he described as India’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’ – representing the multifaceted nature of prosperity, wealth, and auspiciousness.

Asserting that tourism is the mainstay of Sikkim’s economy, Modi said his government’s focus is on boosting the state’s connectivity, which would increase tourist inflow.

“The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim’s infrastructure, including building an expressway from West Bengal’s Bagdogra, and a ring road in Gangtok to increase tourist inflow,” Modi said during his 35-minute speech at a grand function at Paljor Stadium here to mark the conclusion of the year-long celebrations of 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

He also said that that ropeway and skyways projects are on the anvil for the state, while an expressway would be built in Nathu La to ensure more tourist inflow.

“The Northeast, including Sikkim, is India’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’. The government is resolved to ‘Act East, Act Fast’,” Modi said.

Reflecting on the state’s biodiversity, he said, “Nature and culture become alive in Sikkim. The cleanliness of the state’s roads and its air purity shows that people here are true brand ambassadors for the conservation of nature.”

Modi asserted that the Northeast, including Sikkim, is set to become the hub of futuristic growth and sustainable development through initiatives such as organic agriculture.

He heaped praise on Sikkim for being an abode of peace, spiritualism and wellness, and urged tourists to visit the Himalayan state in large numbers.

“Sikkim has immense scope in eco-wellness tourism, which the government is promoting. As many as 1,000 homestays are being built, and adventure tourism is getting an infrastructure boost,” the PM said.

He said that the Himalayan state “reflects ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ at a time when efforts are made to divide the nation based on “faith and political affiliation.”

Describing Sikkim as “the heaven of the east,” the prime minister also appealed to tourists to visit the state for its natural beauty, especially its diverse orchids.

The PM, who played football with budding talents in the morning, said, “The government is making all efforts to augment sports infrastructure in Sikkim and hone talents, especially in football and archery.”

He availed the opportunity to take potshots at successive Congress governments, accusing them of keeping Sikkim’s development projects on the back burner.

“I will do whatever is possible for the development of Sikkim and other northeastern states, which the Congress had ignored. The Congress neglected health services in Sikkim,” the PM alleged.

The current government is committed to augmenting health infrastructure and providing quality and affordable service to people, he claimed.

Modi cited the example of an excruciating delay in the construction of the Sevoke-Rangpo rail project connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country.

The Sevoke-Rangpo rail project was approved by the UPA government in 2008-09, but the construction could not begin due to the “lackadaisical approach” of the then government, which could not acquire land for the project, the PM said.

Modi said that the rail project was fast-tracked only after the NDA came to power, and the work is “progressing at a rapid speed.”

The PM was also impressed by the cultural richness of Sikkim and said the artistes, who performed with aplomb at the function, showcased the diversity of the country. (PTI)