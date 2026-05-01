LIKABALI, 30 Apr: Art & Culture Director Ibon Tao visited Lower Siang district on Thursday to inspect the progress of various ongoing projects under the department.

During his visit, Tao inspected the construction of multipurpose cultural complexes in Bali, Nilok, and Lika villages. He emphasised the importance of timely completion while maintaining high construction standards.

The director also visited the war memorial construction site in Dipa, where he interacted with engineers and officials of the executing agency.

He assessed the progress of the project and issued directions to ensure adherence to prescribed timelines and quality benchmarks.

Tao instructed the agencies and contractors concerned to “develop world-class infrastructure that aligns with the government’s vision of promoting the region as a potential tourist destination.” He highlighted that such projects would not only boost tourism and generate revenue but also preserve and honour the spirit and sacrifices of the freedom fighters of the region.

Earlier in the day, Tao visited the Bachi Doye war memorial construction site in Dari in Leparada district. He also visited the ‘Dipa congress’ at Dipa village as part of his tour. (DIPRO)