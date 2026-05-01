ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The joint interstate boundary surveys by the state’s Border Affairs Department along the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border commenced on Thursday in Lower Siang and East Siang districts, in coordination with the Government of Assam and the Survey of India.

The survey will also commence in Lower Dibang Valley on 1 May.

The department informed that the surveys are being undertaken in a phased and stretch-wise manner, with the participating districts paired with their counterpart districts in Assam, namely, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. The exercise covers identified stretches along the interstate boundary, and is aimed at facilitating an amicable, scientific and on-ground demarcation of the borders, based on geospatial coordinates.

In East Siang district, the joint survey commenced in the Oyan/Jampani area by the East Siang and Dhemaji teams, in the presence of officials of the Survey of India, with no issue or problem reported from any side. The survey in Lower Siang district likewise commenced as per the approved plan. Survey work in Lower Dibang Valley is also underway in coordination with the Tinsukia administration.

Lower Siang-Dhemaji sector: Three stretches covering approximately 56.57 km, with surveys to be taken up first in Stretch 2 (Telam area westwards), followed by Stretch 3 (in Likabali area), and thereafter Stretch 1 (under Nari circle).

East Siang-Dhemaji sector: Two stretches, with the survey commencing first in Stretch 1 (from the geospatial extent 95.371533°/27.848558° at Oyan-Ruksin area up to the Depi river bordering Lower Siang district), to be followed by Stretch 2.

Lower Dibang Valley-Tinsukia sector: Two stretches (Parbuk and Paglam) covering approximately 58.23 km. Survey works in the Parbuk stretch are being led by the Parbuk SDO, while the works in the Paglam stretch is being led by the Paglam SDO.

“Earlier, in March 2026, the joint interstate boundary survey in the Pakke-Kessang sector was held. By 4 April, 2026, all the border pillars erected pursuant to the survey had been completely re-observed on the ground by the Survey of India, in the presence of officials of both the Government of Assam and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The successful completion of the re-observation exercise marks an important milestone in the on-ground demarcation of the interstate boundary in this sector,” a release from the Border Affairs Department said.

The department has appealed to the public, particularly the residents of villages situated along the boundaries, to extend full cooperation to the joint survey teams to ensure the smooth and successful completion of the exercise.