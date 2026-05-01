[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 30 Apr: Hundreds of people from different walks of life, including members of organisations and NGOs, took to the streets of Tawang on Thursday, demanding justice for an 11-year-old minor who was allegedly sexually abused two years ago.

Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu vehemently condemned the incident and demanded a thorough probe to ensure justice for the victim and her family.

The victim belongs to an economically deprived family. Lhamu said, “I shall bear all her medical and education expenses until she attains the age of 18.”

Meanwhile, condemning the heinous act, Tawang ZPM Sonam Nordzin said, “We stand with the victim and her family until justice is delivered.” She urged the administration and contractors to be careful when bringing in migrant labourers, ensuring that all relevant documents are procured when applying for an inner line permit.

She added that, once the work is completed, the contractor, as the local guardian, must ensure whether the labourers are sent back or not.

The case of alleged sexual abuse of the minor was brought to the notice of the Tawang district police last Tuesday, prompting a probe into the matter. However, a complaint had already been lodged on 23 March by one Nima Yangchen of Lhau village, naming seven individuals in connection with the case.

As of now, three accused, identified as Rikap Jyoti Pachani, Suresh Dhakal, and Fazar Ali, have been arrested, while four others remain absconding.

The people’s march commenced from Dungyur Mani in Old Market, and led to the deputy commissioner’s office via New Market.