ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The capital police arrested two persons, identified as Dilbag Hussain and Anarul Haque, on Thursday for alleged cattle smuggling, and one Ashok Yangfo, a resident of 5/1 Banderdewa, for his alleged role in receiving stolen cattle and facilitating sale of meat in connivance with the other accused persons.

According to the capital police, at about 0240 hrs on Thursday, a team of the Chimpu police station, accompanied by CRPF personnel on night patrolling duty at Baath village, noticed an Ertiga vehicle (AS-01-BW-5707) approaching in a suspicious manner and attempting to breach the naka at high speed.

“Despite clear signals to stop, the driver deliberately rammed the police party with intent to cause grievous harm and escape. Displaying exceptional bravery, the team chased and intercepted the vehicle. In the incident, SI Tate Nabam sustained a head injury and Constable J Libang suffered a leg injury. Both are undergoing treatment at RKM Hospital, Itanagar. Despite injuries, both the police officers displayed utter determination, grit and professionalism. On inspection, six cattle were found being transported in a highly cruel and inhumane manner, resulting in the death of one cow due to suffocation. It was later ascertained that the cattle had been stolen from the Bassarnillo area under Balijan police station and were being transported towards Banderdewa for slaughter and sale of meat. Preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of a well-organised interstate cattle theft gang operating along the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam boundary. The accused were reportedly involved in previous cases registered in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, and Bongalmara and Bihpuria in Assam, and had been released on bail earlier by the court,” the capital police said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 61(2)/109/132/121(2)/303(2)/317(4)/111/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 11(1)(d)(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation is on to apprehend other persons involved in the racket.

The superintendent of police lauded the fearless and professional action of the Chimpu police team led by SI Tate Nabam, as well as the swift follow-up action by SDPO Chera Saban and Chimpu PS OC Inspector N Nishant, in arresting the accused within a short span of time.

The SP further informed that multiple teams have been constituted under the supervision of SP Jummar Basar, and that efforts are underway to apprehend other absconding accused.