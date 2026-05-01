[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The Education Department has terminated the services of nine primary teachers (PRTs) and four multitasking staffers (MTSs) who were allegedly appointed illegally.

Among them, eight employees from Namsai district, including seven PRTs and one MTS, have been terminated from their jobs.

Additionally, two PRTs from West Kameng and three MTSs from Upper Siang have also been dismissed from service for the same reason. All of them were regular employees and were allegedly recruited using forged documents.

As per the termination order, during a detailed verification of their records, the department found that their appointment orders had never been issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education.

The department had served show cause notices to the employees, but their replies were found unsatisfactory, leading to their job termination. Apart from dismissing them from service, the Education Department has directed the respective Deputy Directors of School Education (DDSEs), under whom the terminated employees were working, to file FIRs against them at the police stations concerned for forging and fabricating appointment orders.

The DDSEs have also been instructed to initiate recovery proceedings of all pay and allowances received by the terminated employees through legal means. Further, the DDSEs have been directed to submit an action taken report to the education commissioner within 15 days of issuance of the order.

In February this year, the Education Department had issued termination letters to 41 contractual resource persons for teaching children with special needs, working under the Samagra Shiksha (Integrated Scheme for School Education), for allegedly not possessing valid certificates as mandated under the recruitment rules.