ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed widespread protests as the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) organised rallies and dharnas across multiple districts, including Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, East Kameng and Kamle, pressing for the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in different parts of the state, raising slogans and holding placards, as the movement gained momentum across both urban centres and interior regions.

In Itanagar, a large number of participants assembled to voice their concerns over the decades-old legislation, which they claim curtails religious freedom.

“The demand to scrap the APFRA has persisted for the last 50 years, and our voice remains unchanged,” ACF president James Techi Tara said, addressing a protest rally in the state capital.

Alleging that the Act violates constitutional rights, Tara added, “It infringes upon the freedom to practice any religion in a democratic country. We feel that this law is specifically targeted at Christians.”

He further expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of progress despite multiple engagements with the government. “We have participated in numerous meetings with the government so far, but no concrete outcome has been achieved,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, speakers at various dharna sites said the movement would continue until the legislation is repealed.

“This is a democratic protest, and we will continue to raise our voice peacefully until the government listens to us,” a protester said during the demonstration.

They maintained that the agitation reflects a longstanding grievance that has remained unresolved despite repeated representations.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, enacted in 1978, was originally intended to prevent religious conversions through inducement or coercion. However, over the years, the legislation has remained a subject of debate and contention, particularly among Christian groups, who argue that it is outdated and open to misuse.

Although rules under the Act were not framed for decades, renewed discussions in recent years regarding its implementation have reignited concerns among various sections of society.

Civil society organisations and religious bodies have since intensified their demand for its repeal, citing the need to uphold secular values and individual freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

The state government has held consultations with different stakeholders on the issue, but a consensus has remained elusive so far.

In East Siang district, the East Siang Christian Forum (ESCF) organised a peaceful dharna on Thursday at the farm yard in Pasighat. The event saw hundreds of community members gathering to voice their opposition to the framing of rules under the APFRA.

Key speakers, including Rev Anggong Ratan and Bro Tapon Ering presented a ‘short history’ of the Act. The discussions focused on how a law passed nearly 50 years ago is now being revived in a way that protesters feel threatens modern constitutional freedoms.

The first session was chaired by ESCF president Takeng Samior. The session included words of encouragement from Rev John S Borang and a special speech by Indira Pertin Taloh, president of the Adi Christian Forum’s women’s wing.

The second session was moderated by ESCF vice president Tanyong Mize. It focused on community solidarity and a final ‘mass benediction’ prayer.