NEW DARI, 7 May: Round 7 of the foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination programme and Round 3 of the classical swine fever (CSF) vaccination programme under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) were formally launched here in Dari circle of Leparada district on Thursday.

A large number of HGBs, GBs, PRI leaders, farmers, livestock owners and residents of nearby villages attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Leparada Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyamar Riba appreciated the proactive initiative undertaken by the Veterinary Department, and stressed the importance of protecting livestock, which continues to remain an important source of livelihood for rural households.

He urged farmers and livestock owners to take full advantage of the vaccination programmes and other veterinary services being provided by the department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ejum Angu, commending the efforts of the department, appealed to the public to extend cooperation for smooth and successful conduct of the campaign.

He reiterated that awareness, timely vaccination and preventive healthcare are keys to controlling the outbreak of animal diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, District Veterinary Officer Dr Dammo Riba highlighted the significance of the nationwide vaccination drive being undertaken under the NADCP.

Stating that FMD and CSF are among the major diseases affecting livestock productivity and causing substantial economic losses to farmers, he said that “timely vaccination is essential for protecting animal health and alleviating rural livelihoods.”

Dr Riba emphasised the crucial role of community participation and called for active involvement of the PRI leaders, GBs, and village-level stakeholders in ensuring successful implementation of the programme across all corners of the district. He also appealed to livestock owners to cooperate in the OTP-based registration process of animal owners and livestock through the Bharat Pashudhan app, which enables real-time updating and monitoring of vaccination data.

The Veterinary Department informed that the district-wide vaccination drive will continue in a phased manner, covering cattle, mithuns, pigs and other susceptible livestock to ensure wider immunisation coverage and improved animal health security in the district. (DIPRO)