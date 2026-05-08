Editor,

I wish to draw urgent attention to a matter causing significant distress to aspirants. The scheduled viva voce date for the office of the district & sessions court in Yupia coincides with the UPSC civil services preliminary examination on 24 May.

This overlap places candidates in an unfair and unreasonable position, effectively forcing them to forgo one crucial opportunity for another. It is inconceivable that aspirants, who have invested years of preparation, should be compelled to choose between two important examinations due to an avoidable scheduling conflict.

Such an arrangement runs contrary to the spirit of equal opportunity in public employment, as guaranteed under Article 16(1) of the Constitution of India. Administrative oversight of this nature risks undermining fairness and accessibility in the recruitment process.

I, therefore, strongly urge the authorities concerned to immediately reconsider and reschedule the viva voce date, ensuring that no candidate is placed at a disadvantage due to circumstances beyond their control.

Anonymous