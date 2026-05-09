[Litem Eshi Ori]

ITANAGAR, 8 May: With traffic congestion in Itanagar worsening day by day, citizens have started demanding practical and long-term solutions to reduce the increasing pressure on the capital’s roads.

One major suggestion gaining public attention is the introduction of a departmental bus transportation system for government offices, colleges, and institutions. Concerned citizens pointed out that hundreds of employees currently use separate private vehicles every day, resulting in severe traffic congestion during office hours.

According to public opinion, if departments such as the secretariat, educational institutions, and other government establishments arrange dedicated buses for their staffs, the number of vehicles on the roads could be drastically reduced.

“For example, if 100 secretariat employees bring 100 separate cars, traffic congestion becomes unavoidable. But if those same employees travel in a few buses, road pressure can reduce significantly,” a citizen stated.

The same concern has also been raised regarding colleges and institutions where large numbers of staffs commute individually despite travelling to the same destination daily.

Citizens believe that introducing a staff bus system would bring multiple benefits, including reduction in traffic congestion; lower fuel consumption; reduced pollution levels; easier parking management; and safer and more affordable travel for employees.

Many major cities across the country already operate staff buses and shuttle systems for government offices and institutions. Citizens feel that since roads in Itanagar are narrow and the number of vehicles is increasing every year, introducing departmental buses could become one of the most effective long-term solutions to the capital’s growing traffic crisis.

Citizens also expressed concern that at times it takes nearly three to four hours to travel between Naharlagun and Itanagar due to massive traffic congestion. Many questioned what would happen during serious medical emergencies if ambulances and emergency vehicles remain stuck for hours on overcrowded roads.

Apart from departmental bus services, citizens have also suggested several additional measures that could help reduce traffic congestion in Itanagar and Naharlagun, including strengthening the public transport network; encouraging carpooling systems; strict enforcement of no-parking zones; construction of multi-level parking facilities; restricting heavy vehicles during peak office hours; promoting traffic awareness and civic discipline; and imposing heavy fines for violation of traffic rules.

Many have urged the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to seriously consider a modern and organised transport policy for the capital region before the traffic situation becomes more difficult to manage in the coming years.