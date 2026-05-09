PASIGHAT, 7 May: The East Siang police apprehended an individual in an operation conducted here on 5 May, and seized suspected heroin and ganja from his possession.

Acting on credible information, a police team led by ADS (i/c) IC Ayup Boko, Lady Inspector Amum Panyang, SIs K Tangha and Kodak Dagium, Lady Constable K Atraham, and others, placed a naka, and intercepted Maklung Tayeng, a resident of Mebo, from a night bus while he was travelling to Pasighat.

A body search resulted in seizure of heroin weighing 1.49 gm and ganja weighing 3.12 gm.

The accused person was apprehended, and all seized items handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.

A case U/S 21(a)/20(b)(ii)(A)of the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the police busted another drug racket in Silluk village under Mebo police station on 6 May, and arrested three suspected drug peddlers.

Acting on credible information regarding illegal peddling of narcotic substances, a police team led by ADS (i/c) Ayup Boko, along with SI K Tangha, ASI R Lowang, and constables, laid a naka at the Silluk market in the evening of 6 May.

During the operation, the team intercepted a Toyota Hyryder, travelling from Roing towards Mebo. A search of the occupants’ bodies and the vehicle led to the seizure of orange-coloured powdery substance,suspected to be heroin, weighing 21.4 grams, four vials, two syringes, Rs 75,700 in cash, and the car.

All three were apprehended and the seized items were handed over to the Mebo police station for further legal proceedings.

A case U/S 21(b) NDPS r/w Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Mebo police station, and further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)