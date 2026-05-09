ZIRO, 8 May: Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University’s (IGTAMSU) youth carnival concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The carnival, themed ‘Celebrate, Express, Inspire’, was organised by the university’s commerce and management department, in collaboration with the state’s Trade and Commerce Department. The event began on Thursday with student-led stalls featuring food and crafts, alongside a business idea pitch competition, where aspiring entrepreneurs presented innovative concepts.

The carnival was inaugurated by Textile & Handicrafts Additional Director Toko Okey and DIPRO Tenzing T Totpa.

The final day shifted to intellectual and creative challenges, featuring a three-round quiz competition and a fashion show that progressed from ‘Go as you like’ to the sophisticated ‘formal round’.

Addressing the valedictory function, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme emphasised the vital importance of youth engagement in local development.

The DC, along with District Art and Culture Officer Tapi Rimu, also presided over the awards and prize distribution ceremony to honour the winners.

The event was supported by DTO Tai Arun,NABARD DDM Lalit Maurya, Ziro Press Club Secretary Mihin Nancy, and IGTAMSU Registrar Prasant Roy. They provided students with insights into entrepreneurship and professional growth, reinforcing IGTAMSU’s commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)