[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 8 May: In the last few years, the Education Department has introduced the commerce stream in several government colleges across the state. However, most of these colleges are struggling to fill the seats, including premier institutions like Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here and Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in Pasighat in East Siang district.

At DNGC, where the commerce stream was introduced in 2016, the college has witnessed steady admissions, but it has mostly failed to fill the 200 seats allotted to it. Out of the total 200 seats, the number of students enrolled in 2024 and 2025 stood at 167 and 185, respectively. Students hailing from Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor, and Papum Pare districts are considered the catchment area of DNGC and are given priority in admission, with 160 out of 200 seats reserved for them. Yet, despite covering these districts, the intake capacity often remains unfilled.

With the proposal to establish a government degree college of science & commerce in Ziro (L/Subansiri), DNGC may struggle even further to fill seats in the years to come.

The situation is worse in other government colleges. In JNC, out of 200 intake capacity, 52 students took admission in the last academic session, while in IGGC Tezu (Lohit), out of 150 capacity, only 33 students were enrolled. At Government College Bomdila (W/Kameng), out of the total intake capacity of 100 students, only 18 students are enrolled. Similarly, at Donyi Polo Government College in Kamki (W/Siang), only 29 students are enrolled in the commerce department against an intake capacity of 120. At Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Deomali (Tirap), the number of students enrolled is just 16, while at Government College Doimukh, it is only five.

With colleges struggling to fill vacant seats, questions are being raised over the move to introduce commerce subjects in all government-run colleges in the state.

“While the move to introduce commerce subjects in government colleges across districts is commendable, the department should do so only after carrying out a proper study. Feasibility should be assessed, and the stream should not be introduced merely because MLAs or student unions demand it. What is the point of starting the commerce stream if colleges cannot even fill the seats?” said an official of the education department.

The official also pointed towards the lack of commerce streams in higher secondary schools.

“The government must give equal attention to introducing commerce streams in higher secondary schools. At present, only a select few schools offer commerce subjects. This would serve a dual purpose: first, by preparing a steady pipeline of commerce students who can pursue higher studies with a stronger foundation; and second, by generating employment opportunities for commerce graduates as teachers, thereby helping to maintain a healthy teacher-student ratio in colleges,” the official added.

Commerce education has long served as a gateway to careers in management, entrepreneurship, accounting, finance, and administration.