AALO, 8 May: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi took stock of the progress of various central and state flagship schemes in Kombo circle and asked the implementing agencies to not compromise on quality under any circumstances.

During the visit, the DC reviewed the progress and status of ongoing projects to assess their implementation on the ground.

He directed the deputy director of rural development to ensure timely uploading of work progress reports to the government portal.

The DC also highlighted the houselisting census 2027 and urged the villagers to give accurate information to the enumerators.

Later, the DC visited the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kombo Tarsu and discussed various issues with Principal Ashis Rana. The DC was informed that the school recorded 100 per cent rate in the CBSE examination, 2026.

The DC was accompanied by Kombo ZPM Kenjar Ngomdir Lollen, Assistant Commissioner Jumkar Karbi, Kombo CO Eken Bam, and others. (DIPRO)