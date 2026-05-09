TEZU, 8 May: The Lohit Brigade of the Indian Army, under the aegis of the Dao Division, conducted ‘Ex Samanvay 1.0’ – a civil-military liaison conference – here in Lohit district on Friday.

The event was aimed at strengthening inter-agency coordination and fostering collaborative governance in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Held at the headquarters of the Lohit Brigade in Lohitpur, the conference brought together senior officials from the Indian Army, civil administration, police, ITBP, and government departments, reflecting a unified approach towards addressing strategic and developmental challenges in the region.

The deliberations covered a wide range of issues, including border infrastructure development, operational preparedness, land acquisition matters, disaster management coordination, tourism promotion, and the prevailing security and socio-political scenario. Discussions also focused on concerns related to antisocial elements, antinational activities, and the growing drug menace.

Lohit Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kaustubh Kekre, underscored the importance of integrated civil-military synergy in ensuring peace, stability and inclusive development in border areas.

9 Rajput Commanding Officer, Colonel Roopak Kumar Thakur, played a key role in conceptualising and coordinating the conference, which emerged as an important platform for constructive dialogue and coordinated action among various stakeholders.

Among the officials present were Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi, Lohit SP Thutan Jamba, Namsai DSP Matin Ratan, and DDMO Ayang Yirang, along with senior officers from Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw districts, highlighting the importance of inter-district coordination.

The SP presented a detailed overview of the security situation and socio-political developments, drawing attention to law and order concerns, drug-related issues and the need for enhanced coordination among enforcement agencies. DDMO Yirang delivered a comprehensive presentation on disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, emphasising the need for joint planning and capacity building in disaster-prone areas.

The conference further highlighted the need for effective image-building, perception management and awareness generation among the public. The participants stressed the importance of proper publicity and visibility of developmental initiatives and good works undertaken by various agencies in order to build trust and counter misinformation, particularly in sensitive border regions.

Ex Samanvay 1.0 reaffirmed the shared commitment of all participating agencies towards strengthening coordinated governance, enhancing rapid response capabilities, and advancing nation-building efforts in eastern Arunachal. Officials expressed confidence that such collaborative platforms would continue to play a vital role in ensuring effective coordination, improved service delivery, and sustained peace and stability in the region. (DIPRO)