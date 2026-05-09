NAHARLAGUN, 8 May: A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Gymnastics Association (AAPGA), led by its president-cum-Arunachal Front Editor Nani Kojin, along with AAPGA vice president Tadar Kayu and former state gymnast Dr Byabang Rana, on Thursday called on Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president and former education minister Taba Tedir at his residence in Itanagar.

During the meeting with the AOA president, the AAPGA team had constructive discussions on various issues for the development of gymnastics in Arunachal Pradesh. They held discussions on various ways to popularise the sport in the state.

The AOA president offered various suggestions and advice to the AAPGA team, so that gymnastics emerge as a prominent sport in the state, drawing attention of the youths towards it from all corners of the state.

Tedir assured of his full support to the AAPGA in its vision of empowering youths through gymnastics,and to extend help whenever needed to realise its goal of producing the best players from the state.

The AAPGA is affiliated to the Gymnastics Federation of India.