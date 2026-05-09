HAWAI, 7 May: The Nukung Welfare Society (NWS) has strongly objected to continuation of land survey, land acquisition, environmental clearance process and all activities relating to the proposed 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP),and called for suspending the proposed survey process initiated vide a circular dated 24.04 2026.

In a representation to the Anjaw deputy commissioner on Wednesday, the NWS claimed that “the proposed project and the ongoing survey process raise extremely serious environmental, legal, constitutional and humanitarian concerns which cannot be ignored.”

The society stated that the proposed project involves large-scale intervention through river diversion, blasting, reservoir creation, muck dumping and heavy construction activities that would irreversibly damage the ecological integrity of the Lohit river basin, which has an ecologically fragile biodiversity, and is a rich Himalayan ecosystem.

It also claimed that the proposed project poses a serious threat to the Kamlang landscape and adjoining wildlife habitats.

Further, the NWS pointed out various procedural defects and public consultation issues on the part of the authorities. It stated that affected communities have not been provided with certified and accessible copies of the detailed project report, environmental impact assessment, environment management plan, geological studies, seismic assessments, forest diversion proposals, rehabilitation and resettlement plans, catchment area treatment plans, and biodiversity management plans.

While terming the proposed survey process “premature, arbitrary and legally unsustainable,” the NWS said that the “land and property survey initiated through circular dated 24.04.2026 is legally premature because several mandatory statutory, environmental and procedural requirements remain incomplete, disputed, or insufficiently disclosed. The authorities cannot lawfully proceed with survey and acquisition activities unless all statutory environmental and forest clearances are legally obtained; complete project documents are disclosed to affected communities; free, prior and informed participation of affected indigenous communities is ensured; cumulative environmental and basin impact assessments are independently completed; disaster and seismic risks are transparently assessed; rights relating to customary and community lands are settled; and genuine public consultations are conducted in a transparent and informed manner.”

The NWS further said, “The affected communities strongly object to any attempt to mechanically proceed with survey or acquisition activities without first resolving substantive environmental and legal concerns. The community reserves the right to approach appropriate judicial and constitutional forums, including the high court, the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal and statutory authorities. Any further action undertaken without resolving these objections shall be democratically and legally opposed through all lawful means.”