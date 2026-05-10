ITANAGAR, 9 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) organised a three-day hands-on training programme on the use of bathymetry survey devices to strengthen preparedness against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in the state, which currently has 32 identified high-risk glacial lakes.

Conducted under the National GLOF Risk Management Programme (NGRMP), the training aimed at enhancing the technical capacity of officials and experts who will participate in upcoming surveys of high-risk glacial lakes in the state, an official statement said.

The programme included theoretical sessions on the technical aspects and operation and applications of bathymetry survey devices, followed by practical demonstrations and field-based exercises at Ganga Lake, involving data collection and processing.

Experts and officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC), Water Resources Department, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and district disaster management authorities participated in the training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, APSDMA Joint Director said bathymetric surveys are crucial for assessing risks posed by vulnerable glacial lakes and for planning mitigation measures.

He said previous attempts to conduct bathymetric studies could not materialise due to administrative challenges, prompting APSDMA to procure its own bathymetry survey device.

The official also pointed out the shortage of technical experts in the field and sought cooperation from specialists across departments for future survey and mitigation activities.

Emphasising the need for scientific assessment of glacial lake stability, he strongly advocated conducting electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) studies to examine the internal structure and stability of moraine dams surrounding glacial lakes.

He said such studies are essential for effective disaster risk management and for designing appropriate mitigation interventions, while urging concerned departments to extend support to the APSDMA in carrying out ERT studies.

The initiative forms part of the APSDMA’s broader strategy to enhance preparedness against potential GLOF incidents amid growing concerns over the increasing size of several glacial lakes and the risks posed to downstream communities. (DIPR, with PTIinput)