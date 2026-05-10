[Badak Yomgam]

The sudden drive to introduce the Devanagari script for the tribal languages of Arunachal Pradesh is being presented by central agencies as a technical and scientific necessity. Yet, for the indigenous people of the state, it represents a deep-seated administrative and cultural imposition.

The movement is organised by the Central Hindi Directorate under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust, Itanagar.

However, this movement originates from policymakers and linguists from the mainland, who often lack a lived understanding of the intricate social and ethnic structures of the frontier. When a central body dictates the role of a specific script, it effectively bypasses the organic and historical evolution of tribal languages that have already found a home in the Roman script. It is profoundly ironic that the very medium through which this discourse is conducted, including the news reports covering these workshops and the protests from the public, is the English language. The fact that the state’s history, literature, and grievances are documented successfully in the Roman script proves its efficiency. The arrival of an external script feels less like a linguistic tool and more like an effort to ignore the intellectual maturity of the tribal societies who have already chosen their own path for documentation.

In a region where identity is intrinsically tied to the mother tongue, the script functions as the primary guardian of heritage. For decades, various ethnic groups and literary societies have worked tirelessly to create and refine modified Roman scripts that use specific diacritical marks to represent sounds unique to their dialects. By introducing Devanagari, the state risks a form of cultural homogenisation that threatens to erase the exclusivity of tribal traditions. There is a legitimate fear that this is a precursor to a larger agenda where tribal identities are slowly reframed to fit into a mainland linguistic mould. In the current atmosphere, where administrative acts and social tensions surrounding indigenous faith preservation are sensitive, the script debate adds significant friction. It suggests that indigenousness is only considered valid if it aligns with external standards, which undermines the very foundation of tribal autonomy and the unique mosaic of the state’s population.

The most immediate and damaging impact of this sudden shift would be felt by the student community. Under the National Education Policy of 2020, the goal is to ease the learning process through the mother tongue, yet introducing Devanagari creates a state of cognitive dissonance for young learners. Students in the state are already required to learn English as the official language and medium of instruction. Adding a layer where their own native dialect is written in a script entirely different from their primary academic medium will lead to significant alphabetical confusion. Students who are already literate in the Roman alphabet would suddenly find themselves unable to read or write their own language in a new script. Furthermore, the Roman script is the undisputed language of the digital age. Most tribal youths are already proficient in typing their dialects using Roman characters on digital devices. Moving to Devanagari would create a technical barrier that could effectively push tribal languages out of the modern digital conversation and stifle their growth.

In his recent address, the education minister expressed a stance of caution regarding the implementation of Devanagari-based textbooks. He acknowledged that mother-tongue materials using the Roman script are already in use or under advanced preparation by various tribal communities. By advising a cautious approach, the minister highlighted the need for careful coordination among stakeholders to avoid confusion and ensure a smooth transition. However, this caution must be extended beyond mere administrative timing; it must respect the public’s demand for total linguistic sovereignty. To place such sensitive workshops in the public domain without the direct consensus of the diverse ethnic groups is to invite a crisis of trust.

This responsibility extends to fair and transparent administrative practices in teacher recruitment, which have recently come under scrutiny. The specific issue of direct recruitment for Bhoti language teachers, encompassing both trained graduate teachers and primary teachers, highlights a concerning trend of administrative overreach. While the promotion of indigenous languages like Bhoti is vital, the method of direct recruitment often bypasses established meritocratic processes and creates regional disparities in employment opportunities. When the government prioritises the direct appointment of teachers for specific languages while ignoring the broader linguistic diversity of the state, it creates a sense of systemic favouritism. This practice not only demoralises qualified candidates from other ethnic backgrounds but also risks turning the noble goal of language preservation into a tool for political patronage.

The literary societies of the state have spent over thirty years documenting oral traditions, myths, and legends into written volumes using the Roman alphabet. These organisations are the primary guardians of the dialects, and a shift to Devanagari would render thousands of existing textbooks, dictionaries, and folk primers obsolete overnight. Such a move invalidates the labour of local elders and scholars who built these systems from the ground up to ensure their culture survived in a modernising world. Beyond the cultural loss, there is a significant economic waste involved, as the state would be forced to spend immense resources to reprint materials that are already functioning perfectly well in their current format.

Arunachal Pradesh has historically remained a peaceful region, but this stability relies on the government’s respect for tribal autonomy and the self-determination of its people. When external agencies push for a script that is culturally associated with a specific regional identity from the mainland, it creates a sense of exclusion and resentment. This can lead to social polarisation in a state where identity politics and religious Acts like the Freedom of Religion Act are already points of public discussion. There is a danger that the youths will feel their identity is being captured or modified by external influences, which could lead to long-term social instability. If the people perceive that their unique ethnic markers are being standardised for administrative convenience, it could undermine decades of integration and trust.

True progress under the National Education Policy should mean empowering local communities to use the tools they have already built, ensuring that the diverse voices of the state continue to be heard in the script they have chosen for themselves. The argument that Devanagari is phonetically superior is a secondary concern to the political and cultural sovereignty of the tribes. The indigenous people have already demonstrated that they can adapt the Roman script to handle the phonetic requirements of their languages. The drive for standardisation appears to be more about the ease of central administration than the actual preservation of tribal culture.

To protect the future of the state, it is essential to reject any attempt to modify the cultural fabric through the imposition of an external writing system. The Roman script and the English language have provided a neutral and effective bridge for the tribes to connect with each other and the rest of the world. There is no logical or social reason to dismantle that bridge in favour of a system that creates more barriers than it solves. The preservation of the state’s heritage lies in its diversity, and that diversity is best served by allowing each ethnic group to remain the sole decider of its own linguistic future. (The writer is a PhD scholar)