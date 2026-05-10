DIRANG, 9 May: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar chaired the first meeting of the governing council of the Dirang Science Centre & Digital Planetarium (DSCDP) for the project ‘Setting up of Science Centre and Digital Planetarium (Category-II)’ here on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T)Director CD Mungyak presented a brief introduction of the APSCS&T and apprised the council of the current status of the upcoming science centre and digital planetarium project in Dirang.

NSC Guwahati Director Sujay Majumdar highlighted the key features of the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) under the union Culture Ministry. He requested the chairman to take up the matter of mandatory state-level commitments with the state government, including construction of the boundary wall, provision of dedicated power supply, and water supply for the project site.

In his address, the deputy commissioner advised all members and stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure that the upcoming science centre in Dirang meets national standards. He emphasised that the project is one of the most prestigious initiatives of the state, which would significantly promote scientific culture in the entire Northeast region.

Among others, Dirang ADC Choiki Dondup, APSCS&T-DBT-BRSD Joint Director Dr Debajit Mahanta, and West Kameng DDSE Ribom Basar Gamlin attended the meeting.

The governing council resolved to expedite all mandatory requirements and inter-departmental coordination for timely commencement of civil works. The centre is being developed under the SPoCS with technical support from the NCSM, and will serve as a hub for science education, innovation, and tourism in West Kameng. (DIPR)