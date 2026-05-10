SHERGAON, 9 May: The Fisheries Department, in collaboration with Bhimtal-based Central Institute of Cold Water Fisheries Research (CICFR), conducted a training-cum-inputs distribution programme here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The programme started with a technical training by a scientist of the CICFR, covering expansion of rainbow trout farming, ecotourism, and sport fishing of golden mahseer.

CICFR principal scientist Dr RS Patiyal congratulated the trout farmers of West Kameng on the success of trout farming in the region. He conveyed the institute’s full support to take the expansion of trout farming to a commercial scale, and to provide support for exploring new markets.

Fisheries Department DDF Tagi Yonggam delivered a presentation on conservation of fishes in the region and the state.

CICFR Senior FAO DC Sati expressed happiness over the success of the programmes being conducted in collaboration with the state government. He appreciated the state government’s active involvement in making trout farming a success.

Shergaon ZPM CK Thungon appreciated the proactive role of the department in training fish farmers. He said he himself being one of the beneficiaries has benefited immensely from the programmes of the department and the CICFR.

Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay commended the department and the CICFR for conducting such programmes in his constituency. He requested the department and scientists to provide constant support to the fish farmers. He also appreciated the idea of providing trout fish to the Indian Army in the region, saying that the Army could be a ready market.

The MLA, along with the Shergaon ZPM, Nargum East ZPM Tashi Wangchu and Nargum West ZPM Dorjee Tsering Namsa flagged off a refrigeration vehicle for transportation of quality fish and trout fingerlings.

He also distributed deep freezers, trout feed, hatching traysand troughs, and feeding/nursery tub to 50 beneficiaries.

West Kameng DFDO PK Thungon also spoke. (DIPR)