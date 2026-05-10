ITANAGAR, 9 May: The VKV Parents Coordination Committee of Arunachal Pradesh (VKVPCCAP) has appealed to the state government to look into the matter of sudden hike in the fees of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV)-run schools at the earliest and take necessary steps to safeguard both the quality of education and the interests of students and parents.

During a coordination meeting with VKVAPT Secretary Sujata Nayak, VKVAPT Joint Secretary Rupesh Mathur, Dr Minggam Pertin, Gyamde Gumja Tamin, the chairman and general secretary of the VKV Alumni Association, along with other members, regarding the grievances of parents over the recent fee hike in VKVs across Arunachal Pradesh, the parents’ coordination body observed that “if the state government agrees to enhance and allocate adequate grants-in-aid to address the longstanding financial deficit faced by VKVs, the burden of the enhanced fee structure on parents could be substantially reduced.”

Acknowledging the recently introduced instalment-based payment system by the VKV Trust as an immediate relief measure to help parents cope with the financial burden, the parents’ committee said, “However, a large section of parents continues to find it difficult to manage the steep increase in fees.”

During the meeting, the VKVPCCAP, represented by its chairman Dikchung Regia Dukam, along with other executive members, strongly demanded rationalisation and minimisation of the present fee structure in VKVs across Arunachal and uniformity in the fee structure at all VKVs in the state.

It also sought clarification regarding the sudden and steep hike of fees instead of a gradual, phased revision over the years.

Dukam highlighted the hardships being faced by parents due to the steep increase in school fees, particularly families having more than one child studying in VKVs. The committee urged the authorities to reconsider the present fee structure and adopt a more practical, transparent, and parent-friendly approach.

In response, the VKVAPT secretary explained that the institutions have been facing financial constraints for several years.

It was informed that annual budget proposals are regularly submitted to the state government; however, the grants-in-aid provided by the government have remained stagnant despite the establishment of several new VKVs across different districts of Arunachal, the secretary said.

The VKV authorities further stated that enhancement of grants-in-aid by the state government would significantly help the schools manage rising expenditures, including teachers’ salary enhancement, annual increments, and implementation of salaries in line with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The VKVPCCAP acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the institutions but reiterated that the sudden and substantial fee hike has placed an immense burden on parents and guardians. The committee appealed for immediate reconsideration and rationalisation of the fee structure in the larger interest of students and families.

Following consultations with all stakeholders, the VKVPCCAP observed that the steep fee hike appears to be primarily driven by the need to sustain quality education amid inadequate financial support available to individual VKVs.

The committee therefore said that meaningful intervention from the state government is essential to resolve the issue in a balanced and sustainable manner, the VKVPCCAP informed in a release.