Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the unexpected delay in the notification of agriculture development officer (ADO) and other technical post examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

As per the tentative examination calendar released by the commission, the examinations were expected to be conducted in the month of May. However, till date, no official notification regarding the recruitment process or examination schedule has been issued. This uncertainty has created anxiety and confusion among thousands of aspirants who have been preparing sincerely for these examinations for many months.

Many candidates have dedicated their valuable time, energy, and resources in preparation according to the tentative schedule. The continuous delay without any official update affects the planning and morale of aspirants, especially those preparing for technical and professional posts such as ADO and allied services.

Therefore, I humbly request the commission to kindly provide an official update regarding the delayed notification and clarify the expected timeline for the examinations. Timely communication from the authorities will help reduce uncertainty and maintain transparency in the recruitment process.

I hope the authorities concerned will take this matter seriously and issue the notification at the earliest in the interest of deserving aspirants.

A concerned aspirant