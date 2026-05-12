Editor,

I wish to highlight the apparent inequity in the recently declared APPSC JECRE 2025 civil and agricultural engineering examination results.

Out of the 66 advertised RWD and WRD posts common to both disciplines, the overwhelming majority have reportedly gone to agricultural engineering candidates, with the NERIST itself congratulating 52 successful candidates from the discipline.

Despite repeated representations from civil engineering aspirants regarding the comparatively tougher civil engineering paper, the APPSC neither addressed the concern nor adopted any normalisation mechanism. The stark disparity in topper scores – 390.25 in agricultural engineering against 329.25 in civil engineering – strongly indicates a significant variation in difficulty levels.

Similar concerns regarding uneven difficulty standards across subjects were also raised during the APPSC Combined Examination 2024, underscoring the urgent need for a transparent normalisation policy in multidisciplinary examinations.

The aspirants are not seeking favouritism, but only a fair and equitable evaluation system that ensures equal competition for candidates of all disciplines.

It is sincerely hoped that the commission and the government will take cognisance of the matter and adopt necessary corrective measures to uphold fairness and transparency in future examinations.

A concerned aspirant