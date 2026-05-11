Editor,

Discontent is growing among contractual teachers across the state as many allege that they are being burdened with additional government responsibilities, such as population census work and election duties, without fair compensation or proper leave reimbursement.

These teachers, who are already employed on limited term contracts with fewer benefits than permanent staffs, say they are routinely assigned non-academic duties by authorities. While such assignments are considered essential for national and state administrative functions, the teachers argue that the lack of adequate support and compensation is placing them under undue stress.

Teachers have also pointed out that despite the presence of an adequate number of regular government employees – who receive higher salaries and enjoy a wide range of benefits – the responsibility of such additional duties often falls disproportionately on contractual staffs. This, they say, raises serious concerns about equity and administrative practices.

One of the primary grievances raised is the denial of earned leave reimbursement. Several teachers claim that they are deputed for official duties, when they had already applied for casual leave or vacation leave. Their leave is neither restored nor compensated for afterwards. This, they say, effectively penalises them for complying with government directives.

“We are always ready to serve in government assignments, whether, it is elections or census surveys,” said a contractual teacher on condition of anonymity. “However, when our vacation leave is adjusted against these duties without reimbursement, it feels unjust. We are doing extra work but losing our rightful benefits.”

As the state gears up for the upcoming administrative exercises, contractual teachers remain hopeful that their concerns will be addressed. For many, the issue is not merely about compensation – it is about fairness, respect and recognition for the vital role they play in both education and governance.

An aggrieved

contractual teacher