Editor,

Tamil Nadu, one of the forward looking developed southern states, has once again shown what politically aware citizens and good leadership are, and what they are capable of.

The election of the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu,C Joseph Vijay (often referred to as Vijay or Thalapathy) of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)party has begun his formal political journey with the effort to discipline communities, maintain law and order and protect the youths. What a beginning for a new political party which is barely two years old, comprising a majority of PhD scholars, lawyers, doctors, professionals, teachers, educators, etc.

Arunachal has a lot of learning and catching up to do, with a plethora of issues, ranging from drug abuse among youths, illegal migrants, corruption, administrative bottlenecks, unemployment, and a miserable education scenario.

The state-centric issues can only be resolved when there is political will at the Cabinet level headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. In the rapidly changing political landscape in the state, the political elites, youths, politically aware citizens, students, and social organisations have a shared responsibility to usher in the much-needed political will in the state.

Hopefully, participatory democracy with a welfare-oriented government will be collectively realised in the true sense by all the stakeholders in the near future.

Tamil Nadu has shown the way forward. The more important question we all should ask ourselves is: Is Arunachal Pradesh capable of following suit? And what ought to be done?

Political reforms are realised only when the political will aligns with the realities of the society, backed by implementable policies through a robust strategy.

Techi Rana,

Advocate and

a youth leader