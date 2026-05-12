Editor,

I would like you request the APPSC to maintain a waiting list in the upcoming PGT result.

This request is made on account of the fact that many research scholars or PhD holders of various departments too have qualified PGT (mains) and they will also be sitting for assistant professor interview.

So there is every possibility that even if they qualify for PGT finally, they may move to assistant professor service for sure. This may create unnecessary vacancies again, and many serious aspirants who have been seriously preparing and waiting for this exam may be compelled to wait for the next advertisements, which is excruciating indeed.

Therefore the commission must maintain a waiting list; it is a win-win move for both the aspirants and the commission, as the commission will not have to conduct exams for the same post and unnecessary vacancies will be avoided.

An aspirant