Editor,

The inner line permit (ILP) system is not just a legal document in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a shield protecting the identity, culture, land, traditions, and demographic security of indigenous tribal communities. Yet today, many citizens feel that the issue is no longer being treated with the seriousness it deserves.

The people of Arunachal have repeatedly expressed concern over unchecked entry, weak verification systems, illegal settlements, and poor monitoring of outsiders entering the state. Despite these concerns, visible enforcement on the ground often appears inconsistent. This raises an uncomfortable but important question: Why is the government not treating the ILP issue as a top priority?

The ILP system exists for a reason. Arunachal is not an ordinary state in demographic terms. Indigenous tribes here are numerically small and culturally vulnerable. Unlike larger states, even a small demographic imbalance over time can create permanent social, economic, and political consequences. Once cultural erosion begins, it becomes nearly impossible to reverse.

Citizens are not against development, tourism, business, or genuine visitors. Arunachal has always welcomed people respectfully. However, hospitality should not come at the cost of losing control over land, employment opportunities, and tribal identity. Development without protection can slowly turn into displacement.

One of the biggest concerns today is enforcement. Many people question whether ILP checking mechanisms are strict enough. Are authorities conducting regular verification drives? Are overstaying cases being monitored properly? Are employers, contractors, and businesses being held accountable for illegal employment practices? These are legitimate public concerns that deserve transparent answers.

Another worrying aspect is public silence. The ILP issue is often discussed emotionally during protests or online debates, but long-term policy discussions remain weak. Political parties speak about protecting indigenous identity during elections, yet sustained administrative action is rarely visible afterward. Protection of tribal identity should not remain only a slogan; it must become continuous policy action.

The government must understand that for Arunachal, ILP is directly linked to the survival of indigenous communities. Across India and the world, many indigenous groups have become minorities in their own homeland due to gradual demographic change. The fears of Arunachalis are therefore not imaginary or extreme; they are rooted in historical experiences seen elsewhere.

The state government should therefore strengthen digital ILP monitoring systems, increase surprise verification drives, improve coordination between district administrations and police, and ensure strict punishment for violations. Transparency in enforcement data would also help rebuild public confidence.

At the same time, society must avoid hatred or xenophobia. The issue should be addressed constitutionally, legally, and peacefully. Protecting indigenous rights does not mean disrespecting others; it means safeguarding a constitutional and historical protection granted to tribal regions.

The ILP system is not merely paperwork. It is a protective boundary between preservation and irreversible change. If the government truly values the future of Arunachal, then the ILP issue cannot be treated casually anymore.

The time for symbolic concern is over. People now expect visible action.

Nabam Bulee