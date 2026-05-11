MEGDONG, 10 May: The combined annual training camp (CATC) of the National Cadet Corps'(NCC) 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Conducted over a period of 10 days from 1 May, the camp was the first of its kind held in this remote and far-flung region.

Throughout the camp, the cadets underwent a comprehensive and well-structured training programme designed to promote discipline, leadership, physical fitness, and national integration. The regular camp timetable included physical training, yoga, zumba, aerobics, drill, weapon training, map reading, field craft, battle craft, judging distance, field signals, camouflage techniques, CPR training, disaster management awareness, and sessions on drug abuse awareness.

Cadets also actively participated in 25-metre shooting and firing practice, which enhanced their confidence, focus, and practical field skills.

The camp also featured a series of informative and motivational lectures by distinguished resource persons. Lieutenant Siddhant Gaikwad of the 19 JAT delivered an insightful lecture on Operation Sindoor, while Women and Child Health Deputy Director Nyajar Gusar conducted an awareness session on health and hygiene.

As part of experiential learning and community engagement, the cadets participated in visits to Megdong, Meche Marde, and Belo villages, where they interacted with local communities and gained exposure to the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and lifestyle of the region. A Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness drive was also carried out within the school premises in Megdong.

Adventure and team-building activities formed an important part of the camp experience. The cadets participated in trekking expeditions and crew cooking activities, which fostered teamwork, self-reliance, endurance, and cooperation.

The camp further provided a vibrant platform for cultural expression and personality development. Various competitions and events, including group dance performances, singing competitions, skits and dramas, and public speaking activities witnessed enthusiastic participation from cadets and showcased their diverse talents and creativity.