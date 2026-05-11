CHANGLANG, 10 May: The police here have arrested a murder accused from Kerala following a massive manhunt.

On 22 February this year, a murder case was registered at the Namtok police station, alleging that one Aditya Rai @ Maina had murdered one Raju Bhuyan at Tuhi Veneer Mill in 9th Mile here in Changlang district.

Immediately, a special team was constituted, led by Namtok PS OC SI Krishan Kumar, under the supervision of Changlang SP Kirli Padu, to trace the accused. Using human and technical intelligence, Rai was traced to Kozhikode in Kerala.

“With the assistance of CMCU PHQ Itanagar & Kerala Police, the arrested accused has been brought back to Changlang under transit remand,” informed SP Padu.