ZIRO, 11 May: The Lower Subansiri district police and the Ziro unit of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) jointly organised a blood donation camp at the blood centre of Gyati Takka Zonal General Hospital here on Monday.

The initiative was held as part of the pan-Arunachal voluntary blood donation programme to honour the 7th death anniversary of Dr Minge Loyi, former president of the GWS Ziro unit.

By transforming a day of remembrance into a lifesaving mission, the organisers highlighted a befitting way to pay tribute to prominent social figures. The drive saw an impressive turnout of 29 participants, leading to the collection of 22 units of blood.

Spearheaded by leaders such as SP Keni Bagra, Inspector Nani K Nabin, and GWS officials,including Topi Sora, Tayo Nada, Kejum Riba, and Morba Karbak, the event set a precedent for other organisations to follow. This ‘GWS model’ of service-based commemoration ensures that the legacy of past leaders continues to provide hope and health to the community for years to come. (DIPRO)