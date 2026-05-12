ZIRO, 11 May: The Somnath Swabhimaan Parv was celebrated at the Shree Siddheshwar Nath Shiva Lingam site in Kardo here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Art & Culture, the event showcased the deep-rooted spiritual ties between Arunachal Pradesh and the national heritage of Somnath.

The celebration was attended by, among others, Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul, Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin, and ZPC Hibu Dumi.

The programme commenced in the morning with the gathering of invitees at the Shri Siddheshwar Nath Shivalay. The dignitaries performed a ceremonial darshan at the shivalingam before proceeding to the main venue for the cultural proceedings. The morning was filled with spiritual resonance, featuring the Ganesh Shlok, Saraswati Vandana, and Shiv Bandish performed by Milli Lowang.

This was followed by a discourse on the essence of the festival, delivered by Swami Advaitanand from the Art of Living, and a powerful ‘Shiv Tandav Nritya’ performance by Amit Mukherjee of the Nrityangana Dance & Music Academy.

A key highlight of the day was the live streaming of the national-level programme held at Somnath, Gujarat. Attendees joined citizens across the country in watching the proceedings attended by the prime minister, further strengthening the bond of national unity and shared heritage.

In her address, Pul emphasised the importance of preserving cultural identity while staying connected to the national fabric. The event also featured a welcome address by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme and by SDO Hage Tarung.

The day concluded with the singing of the national anthem and a walkthrough of a visual exhibition curated by the Ministry of Culture.

In Lohit, the district administration organised the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv at the Shiva temple in Tezu with great enthusiasm, devotion, and patriotic spirit.

The celebration began with a kalash yatra, followed by chanting of Vedic prayers, bhajans, and milk offerings to Lord Shiva. A large number of devotees, community leaders, officials, and members of the public participated in the religious rituals and cultural programme.

Bazaar secretary Picaso Chai highlighted the significance of Somnath Swabhimaan Parv and spoke on the ideals of self-reliance, civilisational continuity, and preservation of cultural memory. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding India’s spiritual heritage for future generations.

SDO Sotailum Bellai elaborated the historical importance of the Somnath Temple and said that the programme symbolised not only the celebration of a temple but also the resilience, faith, and unity of the nation through centuries of challenges.

DACO Bitchey Rijiju noted that the year marks two major milestones – 1,000 years since the first recorded major invasion of the temple and 75 years since its modern reconstruction after Independence.

Stories and mythological accounts associated with the Somnath temple were narrated by PanditBhagwan Dev, who explained the temple’s spiritual significance and its place in Indian civilisation and Hindu traditions.

A live telecast of the prime minister’s address was also arranged during the event, drawing the attention of the gathering.

In East Siang district, a grand programme marking the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv was organised at the Dangoria Baba Shiva temple in Pasighat on Monday.

The programme was organised by the Art & Culture Department, in collaboration with the Dangoria Baba Mandir Committee, bringing together devotees, dignitaries, and members of the public in a spirit of devotion and cultural unity.

The programme witnessed active participation of people belonging to different communities, reflecting the spirit of harmony and reverence associated with Lord Shiva.

A major highlight of the event was the live telecast of the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Somnath temple in Gujarat, which was viewed by the gathering with great interest and devotion.

PMC Chief Councillor Tagom Padung, along with the DACO, officials of the district administration, members of the organising committee, religious leaders, and a large number of devotees attended the programme.

In West Kameng district, the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv was celebrated in a grand manner at the Nag Mandir in Singchung.

The programme was organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the 91 RCC of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Nag Mandir Bazaar Committee, and devotees of the Nag Mandir.

The programme featured a series of short addresses highlighting the temple’s significance. A representative of the Nag Mandir Bazaar Committee spoke on the 75-year journey of the temple, acknowledging the unwavering cooperation of the community in preserving cultural heritage.

This was followed by an address from a representative of the 91 RCC, who reflected on the anniversary’s importance and lauded the spirit of collaboration between civil society and the armed forces in safeguarding both tradition and progress in the border district.

The Somnath Swabhimaan Parv was celebrated also in Lower Siang district on Monday, with the main function held at the Shivalaya of the Malinithan temple complex in Likabali.

Resource person Buru Taki elaborated the significance of the event and its national importance before a gathering of officers and officials of various departments, members of the Malinithan Vikash Parishad, AVP, youth groups and devotees attending the programme.

Mokar Riba led the puja, and later spoke on the need to preserve indigenous cultural heritage, which symbolises identity and existence. He stressed the importance of understanding the essence and message of the event, stating that it teaches people to rise again after every hardship and setback in life with resilience and determination.

Earlier, nodal officer Augusti Jamoh presented an overview of the celebration. He described the occasion as marking the 1,000th anniversary of the unbroken faith and resilience associated with the reconstruction of the Somnath temple after its destruction, as well as the 75th anniversary of its consecration after rebuilding. (DIPROs)